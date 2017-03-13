Bulls Move Rajon Rondo Back Into Starting Point Guard Role

(CBS) Thirty-three games removed from being demoted as the Bulls’ starting point guard, Rajon Rondo has reclaimed that spot.
Rondo will start at point guard for Chicago when it plays at Charlotte on Monday evening, coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters. The move comes as the Bulls have slumped with a season-long five-game losing streak and have been struggled for long stretches offensively. Rondo replaces Jerian Grant at point guard.
Rondo lost his starting job on Dec. 31, then didn’t play by coach’s decision in the next five games. Since that game, he’s filled the role of the second-string point guard.
Rondo is averaging 6.8 points and 6.4 assists in 25.8 minutes per game.
The Bulls are 31-35 and sit in 10th in the East, 1.5 games behind the Bucks for the eighth and final playoff spot.