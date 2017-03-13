First-Timers: Northwestern Embracing NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney T-Shirts

(CBS) — The celebration in Evanston over Northwestern University’s first ever selection into the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has yet to cease.
One way the campus community is honoring their historic team is through T-shirts.
WBBM’s Michelle Fiore stopped at the Evanston campus, where official merchandise went on sale Monday.
Among the designs: a T-shirt with the phrase “Survive and Advance.”
Students says it’s a thrill even to be invited to the Big Dance.
Online sales reportedly have been robust.