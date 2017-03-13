First-Timers: Northwestern Embracing NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney T-Shirts

Snow Totals For March 13, 2017Chicago saw its first significant snowfall in nearly three months overnight, but the heaviest snow hit north and west of the city. Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 9:30 a.m. Monday:

First Big Snow In 3 Months; More Than 500 Flights Canceled In ChicagoWith the first significant snowfall in Chicago in nearly three months, airlines have cancelled more than 500 flights at O'Hare and Midway airports Monday morning.

High Winds Take Out Trees; Willis Tower & Hancock Center Decks ClosedWind gusts of up to 55 mph were recorded at O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday, and a wind advisory was in effect until 6 p.m.