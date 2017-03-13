Police: Shooting In Walmart Parking Lot Was Gang-Related

(CBS) — The Walmart in southwest suburban Bedford Park was the scene of a shooting and a car crash early this afternoon.
Police in Bedford Park say it was gang-related, that the people in two cars on Cicero Avenue started flashing gang signs and the cars pulled into the parking lot at Walmart.
Police say that when one car stopped, two people got out. That’s when the other car hit one of the men.
Then the shooting started. Police say the driver of the car that hit the man was shot.
His gunshot wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say both men were taken to the hospital and were stable.
The Walmart customers and employees were ordered into the back of the store and held there while authorities investigated.