Snow Totals For March 13, 2017

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago saw its first significant snowfall in nearly three months overnight, but the heaviest snow hit north and west of the city. Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 9:30 a.m. Monday:
Northern Illinois Snow Location (County): fall(inches) Waukegan 2N (Lake)............................5.5 Bull Valley 2WNW (McHenry)....................4.8 Wonder Lake 1WNW (McHenry)....................4.7 Hebron (McHenry)..............................4.5 Harvard (McHenry).............................4.5 Gurnee 2W (Lake)..............................4.5 Lincolnshire 1N (Lake)........................4.0 Buffalo Grove 2N (Lake).......................4.0 Mundelein (Lake)..............................4.0 Highwood 1S (Lake)............................3.9 Botanic Gardens (Cook)........................3.8 Lake Zurich (Lake)............................3.6 Riverwoods (Lake).............................3.5 Mundelein 2WNW (Lake).........................3.5 La Salle (La Salle)...........................3.5 Belvidere (Boone).............................3.2 Marengo (McHenry).............................3.2 Lincolnwood 2E (Cook).........................3.1 Chatsworth (Livingston).......................3.0 Mount Prospect 3NE (Cook).....................3.0 Dixon 3NNW (Lee)..............................3.0 Cary (McHenry)................................3.0 Ashton (Lee)..................................2.9 Barrington (Lake).............................2.8 Park Ridge (Cook).............................2.8 Polo (Ogle)...................................2.8 Ottawa 2N (La Salle)..........................2.7 Streator 1WSW (La Salle)......................2.7 Byron 3N (Ogle)...............................2.7 Ottawa (La Salle).............................2.7 Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook).................2.5 Elmhurst 1ESE (Du Page).......................2.5 Dixon 2SW (Lee)...............................2.5 Rockford 1NW (Winnebago)......................2.5 Capron (Boone)................................2.4 Schaumburg 2E (Cook)..........................2.4 Elgin 2W (Kane)...............................2.4 Roscoe 2ESE (Winnebago).......................2.4 Paw Paw (Lee).................................2.4 Roscoe 2se (Winnebago)........................2.4 Elmhurst 2SE (Du Page)........................2.3 Downers Grove 0.4NNE (Du Page)................2.3 Geneva 1SSW (Kane)............................2.3 Ohare (Cook)..................................2.2 Genoa (De Kalb)...............................2.1 La Grange Park 1SSW (Cook)....................2.1 Rockford (Winnebago)..........................2.1 Fairbury (Livingston).........................2.0 Hoffman Estates 5W (Cook).....................2.0 Chicago 6ESE (Cook)...........................2.0 Oak Lawn (Cook)...............................2.0 Ottawa 1NW (La Salle).........................2.0 Steward (Lee).................................2.0 Lisle Morton Arb (Du Page)....................2.0 Park Ridge 1WNW (Cook)........................1.9 Elgin (Kane)..................................1.8 Batavia 2WNW (Kane)...........................1.8 North Aurora 2NE (Kane).......................1.8 Willow Springs (Cook).........................1.8 Yorkville 2SE (Kendall).......................1.8 Alsip (Cook)..................................1.7 Elk Grove Village 2WSW (Cook).................1.7 Batavia 1WNW (Kane)...........................1.7 Mendota (La Salle)............................1.7 Rochelle (Ogle)...............................1.7 De Kalb (De Kalb).............................1.6 Crete 3E (Will)...............................1.6 Midway Coop (Cook)............................1.6 Chicago Ridge (Cook)..........................1.5 Homewood (Cook)...............................1.5 Aurora 4SE (Du Page)..........................1.5 Burr Ridge 2SW (Du Page)......................1.5 Oswego 5SSE (Kendall).........................1.5 Plainfield 5SW (Kendall)......................1.5 Streator 4ENE (La Salle)......................1.5 New Lenox 2SE (Will)..........................1.5 Lockport 1SE (Will)...........................1.5 Westmont (Du Page)............................1.5 Bourbonnais (Kankakee)........................1.4 Sugar Grove 1NE (Kane)........................1.4 Batavia 1WSW (Kane)...........................1.4 Manhattan (Will)..............................1.4 Batavia (Kane)................................1.3 Worth (Cook)..................................1.3 Downers Grove 0.4NNE (Du Page)................1.3 Mokena 1W (Will)..............................1.3 Homer Glen 1ENE (Will)........................1.2 Romeoville (Will).............................1.2 Ashkum 5.6E (Iroquois)........................1.1 Joliet 2n (Will)..............................1.1 Plainfield (Will).............................1.1 Aurora (Kane).................................1.0 Coal City 4NNW (Grundy).......................1.0 Dwight (Livingston)...........................1.0 Oak Park 2S (Cook)............................1.0 Burnham-hegewisch 2NNW (Cook).................1.0 Cortland (De Kalb)............................1.0 Somonauk 2NE (De Kalb)........................1.0 Carbon Hill 3.1N (Grundy).....................1.0 Minooka (Grundy)..............................1.0 Watseka 6.9WNW (Iroquois).....................1.0 St. Charles 6NW (Kane)........................1.0 Naperville 4SSW (Will)........................1.0 New Lenox 4SE (Will)..........................1.0 New Lenox 3E (Will)...........................1.0 Joliet Lock/dam (Will)........................1.0 Marseilles (La Salle).........................1.0 Park Forest (Cook)............................1.0 St Anne (Kankakee)............................1.0 Morris 6ESE (Grundy)..........................0.8 Rockford 3NE (Winnebago)......................0.8 Palos Park 1SW (Cook).........................0.6 Countryside 1ENE (Cook).......................0.5 Bonfield 4WSW (Kankakee)......................0.5 Peotone (Will)................................0.5 Manhattan 2SE (Will)..........................0.3 Northwest Indiana Snow Location (County): fall(inches) Gary 5ENE (Lake)..............................2.5 Portage 1ESE (Porter).........................2.5 Lakes Of The Four Seasons 2NNE (Porter).......2.2 (w9mal)Merrillville 2NNW (Lake)...............1.8 Valparaiso 1NNW (Porter)......................1.6 Crown Point 2WSW (Lake).......................1.5 Valparaiso 6WSW (Porter)......................1.5 Morocco (Newton)..............................1.5 Crown Point 1N (Lake).........................1.4 Hebron 4NE (Porter)...........................1.4 De Motte 4SW (Jasper).........................1.0 Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter)......................1.0 Dyer 1WNW (Lake)..............................0.9 Wheatfield 3S (Jasper)........................0.7 De Motte 1NNW (Jasper)........................0.7 Valparaiso 4SW (Porter).......................0.7 (w9opr)Wheatfield 1ENE (Jasper)...............0.5 (kb9f)Valparaiso 4S (Porter)..................0.5 Rensselaer (Jasper)...........................0.5 Rensselaer 2SSW (Jasper)....................TRACE Remington (Jasper)..........................TRACE