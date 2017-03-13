Versatile Tackle Tom Compton Hopes To Compete With Bears

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Fresh off a run to the Super Bowl with the Falcons, versatile tackle Tom Compton wanted something new. That’s why he chose the Bears and what he believes will offer a chance to fight for a role at tackle.

“That’s all I really want, is the chance to compete,” Compton said Monday in a teleconference with reporters.

Compton signed a one-year deal with the Bears on Saturday, adding depth to a position of need. The Bears return starters Charles Leno and Bobby Massie from last season, though both could be vulnerable to losing their starting spots in 2017.

Compton, 27, has started 10 games and played in 60 during his five-year NFL career. He started in nine contests with the Redskins in 2014 and spent last season with the Falcons, playing every regular-season game as a swing tackle. After signing, Compton spoke with new Bears offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn and believes the team’s schemes suit his abilities.

With the Bears, Compton joins an offensive line that includes Pro Bowl guards in Kyle Long and Josh Sitton, plus rookie standout Cody Whitehair.

“We got a great line here,” Compton said. “A lot of well known guys, Pro Bowl guys. It’s going to be great experience.”

Compton chose the Bears over the Falcons, 49ers and Lions. During this run through free agency, the Bears initially targeted tackle Ricky Wagner, who went on to sign in Detroit instead of Chicago.

