Blackhawks Take Central Division Lead With 4-2 Victory Over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) –– Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists and Corey Crawford made 40 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Johnny Oduya, Artemi Panarin and Jonathan Toews, into the empty net, scored for the Blackhawks, who jumped past Minnesota and lead the Central Division with 93 points.
Paul Byron and Shea Weber scored for Montreal.
Carey Price made 20 saves as he became the third Canadiens goaltender to reach the 500-game milestone.
Only Patrick Roy (551) and Jacques Plante (556) have played more games between the pipes for Montreal.
