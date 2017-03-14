Chicago Police Department’s Next Steps For Reform

CHICAGO (CBS) — The call for reform in the Chicago Police Department was front and center on Tuesday.

While many of these reforms have been heard before, the Superintendent Eddie Johnson said these are among the next steps that will strengthen the Chicago Police Department.

Among them:

Better community policing

Better officer training

Improved manpower and supervision

Revised the use of force policies

Improved transparency and accountability

Providing public with 2016 report

“The input from the community and the officers was very valuable to us,” Johnson said. “We have to acknowledge that we don’t know everything, that’s first of all. The second thing is this — and listen to me when I tell you this — for me, personally, it’s more important that we get this right than to rush and do it so the input that we get from everybody is critical to us getting it right.”

Meantime, when it comes to the use of force, the department is finalizing new policies after reviewing public comments.