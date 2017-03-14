Lake Effect Snow Warning Continues For Chicago Area, Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake Effect Snow Warning issued Monday morning by the National Weather Service remains in effect for the Chicagoland area.

Heavy Lake Effect Snow is likely through Tuesday in Illinois and through the night into early Wednesday across northwest Indiana, according to the NWS.

The Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for Lake, DuPage and Cook counties in Illinois. The snow will continue Tuesday gradually ending in DuPage and Lake counties after daybreak, with a second band moving south to southeast over Cook County, Tuesday afternoon.

Snow accumulations are likely to be in the five to 10 inch range. Accumulations will vary based on the nature of lake effect snow.

Heavy lake effect snow across NE IL and moving into NW IN today. Snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour possible. pic.twitter.com/6ZsPF5ulbA — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 14, 2017

The warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning for Lake County in Indiana and from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday for Porter County in Indiana. A band of snow is expected to shift southeast into Lake County Indiana on Tuesday morning, with another band developing Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The Lake Effect snow could continue through the night, into Porter County where a band is expected late Tuesday evening and will continue overnight.

Portions of Lake and Porter counties are likely to see four to eight inches of snow. Snow totals can vary significantly over short distances based on lake effect snow.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning means significant amounts of lake-effect snow are possible making travel hazardous, or at times impossible. Lake-effect snow showers arrive in bands and can drop one to several inches of snow per hour for several hours. Visibility can vary and change within minutes. Travel is highly discouraged, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow continues across NE IL and now NW IN. Snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour. Allow extra time for commutes. pic.twitter.com/RnVVgC00oA — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 14, 2017

The National Weather Service also issued a Lake Effect Snow Advisory for Will County in Illinois and La Porte County Indiana, including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte.

The advisory in Will County is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday. The snow is expected late Tuesday morning, with the possibility of showers continuing in the afternoon east of I-57, according to the NWS. Some areas a likely to see three to six inches of snow by Tuesday afternoon.

The advisory in La Porte County is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday. The snow is expected to develop Tuesday evening and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Snow accumulations will likely range between four to seven inches across western La Porte county, including Wanatah, Westerville, and Michigan City; and one to four inches in eastern and far southwest portions of La Porte county.

The National Weather Service also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for North Central Illinois, Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana, especially for areas nearshore waters of Lake Michigan.

The outlook was issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake (Ill.), Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Lake (Ind.), Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton counties.

Significant snow risk and limited excessive cold risk are the weather hazards expected for Tuesday. Lake Effect Snow can cause hazardous conditions for Small Craft. Gale Force Winds are possible Tuesday, especially near the heavy snow bands off of Lake Michigan.

In looking ahead, Wednesday’s risks could include a Limited Excessive Cold Risk and Limited Snow Risk. Hazardous conditions for Small Craft are likely. Thursday can bring a Limited Ice Accumulation Risk, with continued hazardous conditions for Small Craft through Sunday.

To keep up with the storm’s latest conditions and more, visit the CBS Chicago Weather page or download the CBS Chicago Weather app.