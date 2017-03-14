North Side Residents Uneasy Amid Attacks On Women

(CBS) — A call for help tonight from North Side residents after several women were attacked and raped.

In all cases, suspects who attacked them had a weapon.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.

Neighbors met Tuesday night with police and the local alderman to ask for more lights, more cameras and more manpower on the streets in the 44th Ward after the latest sexual assaults.

The first rape happened just after midnight on Feb. 28 in the 1200 block of West Barry.

Two weeks later, another one, in the 3700 block of North Fremont.

The latest happened on Sunday in Lincoln Park just after midnight in the 1900 block of North Orchard.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, neighbors even talked about planning free to low-cost self-defense classes.

Experts say the most important thing you can do is be aware and alert.

Police suggest keeping a whistle, a light you can flash or personal panic alarm. They say Tasers and pepper sprays can be taken and used against you. They don’t recommend them.