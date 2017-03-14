Raja Krishnamoorthi Calls For Hearings After Wave Of Hate Crimes Nationwide

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban Congressman is calling for hearings on a wave of hate crimes and attacks that have been occurring around the nation.

8th District Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is a member of the House Oversight Committee, and he wants the panel to hold hearings on hate-based attacks against Muslims, Jewish cemetaries and even Indian-Americans. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.

“We’ve seen a couple shootings in Kansas, a shooting in Seattle, an Indian-American was murdered in front of his home in South Carolina,” Krishnamoorthi said.

He hopes to look at what’s behind the crimes and possible solutions. He has his own ideas, too.

“Right now we are going through another time, where unfortunately, divisive rhetoric, including from the top of government is basically emboldening certain people, perhaps with racist tendencies to act upon those tendencies now.”

He said he thinks divisive rhetoric, including words from the highest levels of Government, have helped spark some of the actions. The Democrat also says such talk, often under the guise of “free speech” also take away from what makes America extraordinary.

“Divisive rhetoric masquerading as merely expressing your right to free speech really hurts what I believe to be what makes America special,” Krishnamoorthi said.

And that’s the idea that different people working together is our strength. He hopes hearings can help find solutions.