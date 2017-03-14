Snow Totals For March 14, 2017

CHICAGO (CBS) — After going nearly three months without any significant snowfall, the Chicago area has seen snow falling off and on for two days in a row. A winter storm Sunday night into Monday morning brought only moderate amounts to most areas, but lake effect snow that started falling Monday night brought even more snow, with several inches falling north of the city. For example, since Sunday morning, Buffalo Grove has seen 13 inches of snow.
Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service for snow that fell between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday:
Northern Illinois Snow Location (County): fall(inches) Buffalo Grove 2N (Lake).......................9.0 Mundelein 2WNW (Lake).........................8.9 Waukegan 2N (Lake)............................8.8 Gurnee 2W (Lake)..............................7.5 Riverwoods (Lake).............................6.0 Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook).................5.6 Mundelein (Lake)..............................5.6 Elk Grove Village 2WSW (Cook).................5.5 Lincolnwood 2E (Cook).........................5.2 Rogers Park 2SW (Cook)........................5.0 Downers Grove 0.4NNE (Du Page)................5.0 Schaumburg 2E (Cook)..........................4.9 Park Ridge 1WNW (Cook)........................4.9 Ohare (Cook)..................................4.9 Lake Zurich (Lake)............................4.5 Elmhurst 1ESE (Du Page).......................4.4 Midway Coop (Cook)............................4.4 Highwood 1S (Lake)............................4.3 Willow Springs (Cook).........................4.0 Mokena 1W (Will)..............................3.8 Chicago Ridge (Cook)..........................3.5 Worth (Cook)..................................3.5 New Lenox 3E (Will)...........................3.5 La Grange Park 1SSW (Cook)....................3.3 Lisle Morton Arb (Du Page)....................3.2 Romeoville (Will).............................2.9 Westmont (Du Page)............................2.8 Homewood (Cook)...............................2.5 Countryside 1ENE (Cook).......................2.5 Lake Villa 1SSW (Lake)........................2.0 New Lenox 2SE (Will)..........................2.0 Lockport 1SE (Will)...........................2.0 Joliet Lock/dam (Will)........................2.0 Streator (Livingston).........................2.0 Elgin (Kane)..................................1.8 North Aurora 2NE (Kane).......................1.8 Rockford (Winnebago)..........................1.8 Chicago 6ESE (Cook)...........................1.7 Batavia (Kane)................................1.6 Roscoe 2ESE (Winnebago).......................1.6 Joliet 2n (Will)..............................1.6 Roscoe 2se (Winnebago)........................1.6 Oak Park 2S (Cook)............................1.5 Aurora 4SE (Du Page)..........................1.5 Barrington (Lake).............................1.4 Coal City 4NNW (Grundy).......................1.3 Capron (Boone)................................1.3 Carbon Hill 3.1N (Grundy).....................1.3 Sugar Grove 1NE (Kane)........................1.3 Morris 6ESE (Grundy)..........................1.2 Plainfield 5SW (Kendall)......................1.2 Elgin 2W (Kane)...............................1.2 Morris (Grundy)...............................1.2 Batavia 1WNW (Kane)...........................1.1 Aurora (Kane).................................1.0 Harvard (McHenry).............................1.0 Burnham-hegewisch 2NNW (Cook).................1.0 Somonauk 2NE (De Kalb)........................1.0 Aurora 4SE (Du Page)..........................1.0 Watseka 6.9WNW (Iroquois).....................1.0 Batavia 1WSW (Kane)...........................1.0 Batavia 2WNW (Kane)...........................1.0 Dixon 3NNW (Lee)..............................1.0 Dixon 2SW (Lee)...............................1.0 Ottawa 1NW (La Salle).........................1.0 Geneva 4WSW (Kane)............................0.8 Geneva 1SSW (Kane)............................0.8 Ashton (Lee)..................................0.8 Streator 1WSW (La Salle)......................0.8 Byron 3N (Ogle)...............................0.8 Naperville 4SSW (Will)........................0.8 Peotone (Will)................................0.7 Plainfield (Will).............................0.7 Peotone (Will)................................0.7 Crete 3E (Will)...............................0.6 Park Forest (Cook)............................0.5 Rochelle (Ogle)...............................0.5 St Anne (Kankakee)............................0.5 Genoa (De Kalb)...............................0.4 St. Charles 6NW (Kane)........................0.4 Streator 4ENE (La Salle)......................0.4 Elgin (Kane)..................................0.3 Earlville 3S (La Salle).......................0.3 Montgomery 1SSE (Kendall).....................0.3 Mendota (La Salle)............................0.3 Watseka (Iroquois)............................0.3 De Kalb (De Kalb).............................0.2 Marseilles (La Salle).........................0.2 Cortland (De Kalb)............................0.1 Bonfield 4WSW (Kankakee)......................0.1 Kankakee (Kankakee)...........................0.1 Chatsworth (Livingston).....................TRACE Dwight (Livingston).........................TRACE Chatsworth (Livingston).....................TRACE Northwest Indiana Snow Location (County): fall(inches) Remington (Jasper)............................2.2 (w9opr)Wheatfield 1ENE (Jasper)...............2.0 (kb9f)Valparaiso 4S (Porter)..................2.0 Remington (Jasper)............................1.5 Valparaiso 4SW (Porter).......................1.0 Hebron 4NE (Porter)...........................1.0 Morocco (Newton)..............................1.0 Dyer 1WNW (Lake)..............................0.8 Valparaiso 6WSW (Porter)......................0.5 Rensselaer (Jasper)...........................0.5 Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter)......................0.3 Crown Point (Lake)............................0.2