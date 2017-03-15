2017 American Diabetes Association Expo

Join us and experience all that the Chicago EXPO has to offer on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
EXPO is a FREE one day fun and educational event!
Take advantage of health screenings, active living education, tasty cooking demonstrations, product and service exhibitors, as well as a variety of leading health experts talking about diabetes and health management.
There will also be celebrity appearances, giveaways and incredible access to resources needed to better manage or prevent diabetes. Help keep you and your family healthy.