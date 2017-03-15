Blackhawks’ Artem Anisimov To Miss 3-4 Weeks

(CBS) Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov’s is much worse than the team suggested Tuesday night.
Anisimov will miss three to four weeks with a lower body injury, coach Joel Quenneville told reporters Wednesday afternoon. He suffered the injury — apparently to his left leg — when he was tangled up along the boards in a win at Montreal on Tuesday, after which Quenneville called Anisimov “day to day.”
The Blackhawks “hope” to have Anisimov back before the end of the regular season, Quenneville told reporters. Chicago’s final regular-season game is April 8.
Anisimov centers one of the league’s best lines in being flanked by wingers Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin. He has 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists) in 64 games this season.