Feds Grant Immigration Activist One-Year Reprieve From Deportation

(CBS) — A decade ago, immigration rights activist Elvira Arellano made news around the world when she sought sanctuary inside a Chicago church.
Now, federal authorities say she can stay in the U.S. for at least one more year, even though she remains undocumented.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday met with Arellano. Her representatives talked to reporters and said ICE has extended his mother’s parole for one year.
She has been trying to win political asylum from the U.S. since 2006, when she received sanctuary at a church in Humboldt Park and lived there for a year.
Arellano argues her life would be in danger in Mexico, where she has spoken out against human traffickers and drug dealers coming in from South America.