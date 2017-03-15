Parents Reeling After School Custodian Is Accused Of Videotaping Girls In Locker Room

(CBS) — Parents are outraged after learning a school custodian in the southwest suburbs is accused of recording video of middle school girls in a locker room.

Ryan Thompson, 27, was arrested Monday.

Thompson is accused of recording 8th-grade girls from under the door of a supply closet in the school.

Crest Hill police say they are looking through all of Thompson’s electronics — including his phone and computer — to see if they can find any more illegal pictures and videos.

Wednesday night was “round up” for parents to sign their kids up for kindergarten at Chaney-Monge Elementary School. Some said they were horrified to learn about the allegations against Thompson, who has been charged with felony unauthorized videotaping.

“I honestly don’t even know if I want to sign her up for school,” parent Victoria Schomig tells CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos.

“It’s very scary, especially when they’re not telling us nothing,” says grandmother Donna Thompson.

Parents say they want to know more from the school district.

“I drop off my son thinking he’s safe at school,” says Rocio Vazquez.

Police say one of Thompson’s relatives found the videos on his cell phone and alerted police.

Thompson could not be reached for comment.

The school district, in a statement posted online, says the safety of students is top priority.