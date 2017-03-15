Ravinia Summer Schedule Includes Tony Bennett, Willie Nelson, Aretha Franklin

(CBS) — Ravinia has announced a genre-mixing schedule for the 2017 summer season, which includes return visits by legendary crooner Tony Bennett, country outlaw Willie Nelson and Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.
Bennett, interpreter of the Great American Song Book, will perform on Aug. 4, the day after he turns 91. Nelson will perform June 16, with Franklin taking the stage the following evening.
Some of the more contemporary artists headlining this summer include John Legend on June 10; Common, June 24; Andrew Bird, July 23; and Darius Rucker on Aug. 5. Pop music legends include The Moody Blues, June 30; Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, July 26; Santana, Aug. 11; and John Mellencamp, Aug. 26 and 27.
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra continues its summer residency at Ravinia. The CSO will perform the film soundtracks, live, to the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy on Aug. 18, 19 and 20.
The season runs June 3 to Sept. 17. Donors will get first crack at tickets beginning March 22, followed by the general public on May 9. The full Ravinia schedule will be posted online at Ravinia.org.