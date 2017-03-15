Suburban Organization Raises Money To Replace Naplate Tornado Warning System

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wheaton-based organization is raising money to replace the tornado warning system in Naplate, a system that was destroyed by the tornado two weeks ago.
It worked when it needed to: the tornado siren in Naplate. But then it was destroyed by the storm it warned about. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
Dan Lites has a Wheaton-based company, a for-profit construction company, that went down to Naplate to see if they could pick up some work after the tornado.
“When I saw what was down there, I thought, you know, I don’t care if we get a nickel from here. How can we help the village out there?” Lites said. “When people go through something like this it’s traumatic. And the village there – the community – is just such a tight-knit community.”
Now Lites and the not-for-profit organization he leads, Crosscom Ministries, are raising money on GoFundMe – for a new tornado alert system for Naplate.
The estimated price to replace the system is about $40,000.
https://www.gofundme.com/naplate-village-emergency-siren-sys