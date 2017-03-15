Suspect In Custody After 12-Hour Barricade On NW Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who barricaded himself inside a car for 12 hours overnight in the Northwest Side Edison Park neighborhood is in police custody.
Officers responded about 11:37 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a “distraught male” in a vehicle in the 6500 block of North Onarga, according to Chicago Police. It was not immediately known if he was armed.
The suspect was in custody as of about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. No injuries were reported.
Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi declined to confirm reports that the suspect was an off-duty or former officer, saying the suspect’s employment was not a factor in the incident.
He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, Guglielmi said.
Onarga was closed to traffic and drivers were diverted off Harlem between Devon and Touhy for the duration of the barricade situation.
