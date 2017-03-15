Thieves Use Stolen Comcast Truck For Bucktown Burglary: Victim

(CBS) – A victim says burglars used a stolen Comcast truck to commit their crime.
Witnesses say the suspects drove down a Bucktown alley in the vehicle Tuesday morning and then forced open a garage door and took a bicycle and a toolbox before neighbors scared them off.
Resident Michelle Maher says the community is sharing information on social media so that neighbors can keep an eye out for the criminals.
Ward 32 Ald. Scott Waguespack says the stolen vehicle may have been used in other garage burglaries.
Editor’s note: Maher is the spouse of a CBS 2 employee.