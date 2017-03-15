Union Pacific Freight Train Derails In Lake Forest

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Union Pacific freight train derailed Wednesday morning in north suburban Lake Forest.
Police and fire officials said 9 or 10 cars jumped the tracks near Skokie Highway and Deerpath Road around 3:10 a.m.
The Lake County and McHenry County Hazardous Materials Teams were called out, but crews found none of the cars had any leaks, and there was no health or safety hazard as a result of the derailment.
However, crews were monitoring air quality at the scene to make sure there is no risk.
The train was not blocking any traffic, but police and fire officials said there might be some lane closures on northbound Skokie Highway on Wednesday while crews get the rail cars back on the tracks.
As of 7 a.m., Union Pacific was sending in equipment to upright and remove the affected cars.
No injuries were reported.