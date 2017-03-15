Watch: Javy Baez Celebrates The Impending Out Ahead Of His No-Look Tag

(CBS) Already regarded as the best tagger in all of baseball, Cubs infielder Javy Baez is adding new theatrics to his glove work.
In his native Puerto Rico’s 3-1 win against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night in the World Baseball Classic, Baez began pointing and celebrating an out before even receiving a throw from catcher Yadier Molina on a caught stealing. To cap it off, Baez applied a no-look tag. Check it out below.
Puerto Rico moved to 1-0 in the second round with the win. It still has games left against the United States and Venezuela in pool play. The top two teams out of four advance to the championship round.