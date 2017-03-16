Drawback Of Kris Bryant’s Swing That Powered MVP Season? Threw Off His Golf Game

(CBS) One of the keys to Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant’s MVP run a season ago was his ability to consistently do damage when opposing pitchers pounded him on the inside corner. It was a focus for Bryant entering the year, and he responded with a 39-homer, 102-RBI campaign.
Of course, there was one drawback. It seems to have tinkered with Bryant’s golf game.
“I just keep the same swing I do in baseball — that’s probably why I slice everything,” Bryant joked on the Bernstein and Goff Show on 670 The Score on Wednesday. “I’m staying inside every ball I hit, playing the power fade.”
Jokes aside, Bryant isn’t making any swing changes for 2017. Over an approach overhaul of sorts in 2016 spring training, he’s simply focused on staying one step ahead of foes, now believing he needs to be more powerful with pitches on the outer half of the plate.
“It’s kind of just refreshing my memory and how guys were throwing to me,” Bryant said. “A lot of people pitched me inside. I did really well at pulling the ball last year, but this year I really want to take advantage and hit the ball that’s on the outside corner over the fence more. I don’t really just want a single on that pitch. I want to be able to damage on it, so I’m a tougher out when I get up there.”
Listen to Bryant’s full interview below.