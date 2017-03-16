Game Day Arrives As Wildcats Begin First NCAA Tournament Run

CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern University basketball has never seen a day quite like this one; Thursday afternoon, the Wildcats will play their first-ever NCAA Tournament game.

Excitement was building Thursday morning on campus in Evanston. Finals week was in full swing, so it was proving to be an interesting balancing act for students who want to be part of the hysteria.

Several watch parties have been scheduled in the Chicago area for the Wildcats’ first NCAA Tournament game at 3:30 p.m., when they play Vanderbilt in Salt Lake City.

Many have dubbed the Wildcats as the Cinderella of the tournament this year; they’re the feel-good story in their first trip to the Big Dance.

On Wedneday, Northwestern held their first open practice in Salt Lake City.

Sophomore center Dererk Pardon joked it was more intimidating facing teammate Jordan Ash than dealing with the media attention on the Wildcats’ tournament run.

“Jordan will definitely ridicule you, you know, if you say something wrong,” he said.

For a team making its first trip to the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats certainly seemed laid-back.

“I think you’ve got to have fun with it. You know, it’s a new atmosphere for us, so we’ve just got to enjoy it,” Pardon said.

If Northwestern wins on Thursday, their next game would be on Saturday, most likely against No. 1 seed Gonzaga, which plays No. 16 seed South Dakota State at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Northwestern Alumni Association has offered a list of watch parties around the country:

Chicagoland Watch Parties

NU Club of Chicago

Watch party: Kincade’s

950 West Armitage

Chicago, Illinois

Contact: 773-348-0010

When: March 16, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. CT

Chicago, IL

Watch party: Cruz Blanca Brewery and Taqueria

904 W. Randolph Street

Chicago, IL

When: March 16, 2017 at 2:40 p.m. CT

RSVP: nuwatchparty.eventbrite.com

Chicago Campus

Watch party: Wieboldt Hall, Room 147

339 E. Chicago Avenue

Chicago, IL

When: March 16, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. CT

Watch party: Hughes Auditorium

Robert H. Lurie Medical Research Center

303 E. Superior State

Chicago, IL

When: March 16, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. CT

Evanston Campus

Watch party: Norris University Center, Louis Room

1999 Campus Drive

Evanston, IL

When: March 16, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. CT

Skokie, IL (hosted by Northwestern Athletics)

Watch party: Buffalo Wild Wings

Westfield Old Orchard

4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center

Skokie, IL

When: March 16, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. CT

NU Club of Atlanta

Watch party: Jock & Jills

Galleria Specialty Mall

1 Galleria Parkway

Atlanta, Georgia

Contact: 770-952-8401

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

NU Club of Boston

Watch party: Tavern in the Square

730 Massachusetts Avenue

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Contact: 617-868-8800

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

NU Club of Charlotte

Watch party: Rusty Bucket

4810 Ashley Park Lane

Charlotte, NC

Contact: 704-643-8535

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

RSVP: Bill Farley at 414-350-8973

NU Club of Cincinnati

Watch party: The Pub at Rookwood Mews

2692 Madison Road

Cincinnati, OH

Contact: 513-841-2748

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

NU Club of Colorado

Watch party: Blake Street Tavern

2301 Blake Street

Denver, CO

When: March 16, 2017 at 2:20 p.m. MT

RSVP: Alex Basse at alex@u.northwestern.edu

NU Club of Columbus

Watch party: Champps Kitchen & Bar

1827 Olentangy River Road

Columbus, OH

Contact: 614-298-0833

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET



NU Club of Dallas/Fort Worth

Watch party: The Mucky Duck Bar

5064 Addison Circle

Addison, TX

Contact: 972-233-9362

When: March 16, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. CT

NU Club of Denver

Watch party: Blake Street Tavern

2301 Blake Street

Denver, CO

Contact: 303-675-0505

When: March 16, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. MT

NU Club of Houston

Watch party: Doc’s Motorworks Bar & Grill

1303 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX

When: March 16, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. CT

NU Club of Los Angeles

Watch party: Rush Street

9546 Washington Boulevard

Culver City, California

Contact: 310-837-9546

When: March 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. PT

Louisville Spirit Club

Watch party: Saint’s Bar

131 Breckenridge Lane

St. Matthews, KY

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Madison Spirit Club

Watch party: Next Door Brewing

2439 Atwood Avenue

Madison, WI

Contact: 608-729-3683

When: March 16, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. CT

NU Club of Greater Naples

Watch party: Bokamper’s

8990 Fontana Del Sol Way

Naples, Florida

Contact: 239-431-7611

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Nashville Spirit Club

Watch party: Bar Louie

314 11th Avenue South

Nashville, TN

When: March 16, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. CT

RSVP: jamesfrancisdorsey@gmail.com

NU Club of Greater New York

Watch party: Professor Thom’s

219 2nd Avenue

New York, NY

Contact: 212-260-9480

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:15 p.m. ET

NU Club of Philadelphia

Watch party: Fado Irish Pub

1500 Locust Street

Philadelphia, PA

Contact: 215-893-9700

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

NU Club of Phoenix

Watch party: Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill

2121 East Highland Avenue

Phoenix, Arizona

Contact: 602-977-2700

When: March 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. MST

NU Club of Portland

Watch party: The Buffalo Gap Saloon

6835 Southwest Macadam Avenue

Portland, OR

Contact: 503-244-7111

When: March 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. PT

NU Club of Greater Sarasota

Watch party: Buffalo Wild Wings

5235 University Parkway

University Park, Florida

Contact: 941-378-0077

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. ET



NU Club of Seattle

Watch party: Belltown Pub

2322 1st Avenue

Seattle, WA

When: March 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. PT

Spokane, WA

Watch party: Manito Tap House

Manito Shopping Center

3011 South Grand Boulevard

Spokane, Washington

Contact: 509-279-2671

When: March 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. PT



NU Club of Tampa Bay

Watch party: EATS! American Grill

4502 South Dale Mabry Highway

Tampa, FL

Contact: 813-835-3287

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

RSVP: nu.upsilon@gmail.com



NU Club of the Twin Cities

Watch party: Cooper Pub

The Shoppes at West End

1607 Park Place Boulevard

Saint Louis Park, Minnesota

Contact: 952-698-2000

When: March 16, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. CT

NU Club of Virginia

Watch party: Wild Wing Café

820 West Main Street

Charlottesville, Virginia

Contact: 434-979-9464

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

NU Club of Washington, DC

Watch party: Blackfinn Ameripub

1620 I Street Northwest

Washington, District of Columbia

Contact: 202-429-4350

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Watch party: Brickside Food & Drink

4866 Cordell Avenue

Bethesda, Maryland

Contact: 301-312-6160

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Watch party: Blackfinn Ameripub

2750 Gallows Road

Vienna, Virginia

Contact: 703-207-0100

When: March 16, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. ET