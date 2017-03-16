Game Day Arrives As Wildcats Begin First NCAA Tournament Run

CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern University basketball has never seen a day quite like this one; Thursday afternoon, the Wildcats will play their first-ever NCAA Tournament game.
Excitement was building Thursday morning on campus in Evanston. Finals week was in full swing, so it was proving to be an interesting balancing act for students who want to be part of the hysteria.
Several watch parties have been scheduled in the Chicago area for the Wildcats’ first NCAA Tournament game at 3:30 p.m., when they play Vanderbilt in Salt Lake City.
Many have dubbed the Wildcats as the Cinderella of the tournament this year; they’re the feel-good story in their first trip to the Big Dance.
On Wedneday, Northwestern held their first open practice in Salt Lake City.
Sophomore center Dererk Pardon joked it was more intimidating facing teammate Jordan Ash than dealing with the media attention on the Wildcats’ tournament run.
“Jordan will definitely ridicule you, you know, if you say something wrong,” he said.
For a team making its first trip to the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats certainly seemed laid-back.
“I think you’ve got to have fun with it. You know, it’s a new atmosphere for us, so we’ve just got to enjoy it,” Pardon said.
If Northwestern wins on Thursday, their next game would be on Saturday, most likely against No. 1 seed Gonzaga, which plays No. 16 seed South Dakota State at 2 p.m. Thursday.
