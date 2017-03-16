Indiana Tow Truck Firms Compete For Contracts After Bribery Scandal

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — Nearly two dozen tow truck companies vied for government business Wednesday in Northwest Indiana after a bribery scandal.
WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
According to the Northwest Indiana Times, 23 tow truck companies applied to receive work from the Lake County Board Of Commissioners to remove cars that have been abandoned, or involved in accidents or crimes.
The county opened up the process after Sheriff John Buncich was accused of taking bribes in exchange for giving business to tow truck operators. He plead not guilty and awaits trial. Two companies allegedly involved in the bribery scandal, CSA Towing of Lake Station and Samson Towing of Merrillville, are not seeking board contracts.
The board is reviewing the 23 applications. It will reward the winner work with county police to get rid of vehicles from highways and streets.
The Lake County Council decided in January to take away the authority to award contracts from the sheriff. The members gave the power to the commissioners.