Joliet Police Searching For Suspects Involved In ATM Skimming Operation

CHICAGO (CBS) — Joliet Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects in an ATM skimming operation that’s netted thieves at least $10,000.
What’s unusual, said Joliet Police Detective Jeff German, is that police cracked a skimming ring late last year, and now he said more people are doing it. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
“As banks come out with stricter security measures, sometimes that helps the problem, but it’s just a matter of time before the offenders make devices and catch up with that technology,” German said.
The devices fit over ATMs, and as an unsuspecting person uses the ATM, the skimming device is stealing information from the card.
With this latest skimming ring, Detective German said skimming devices were in place at ATMs at a Joliet car wash.
Police have released photos of a suspect who is believed to have placed the skimming devices.
And a video of another suspect, at another location who is believed to have gotten cash using newly made-up cards the criminals encoded with the stolen information.