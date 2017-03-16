Northwestern Fans Cheer On ‘Cardiac ‘Cats,’ Breathe Massive Sigh Of Relief

(CBS) – Northwestern University’s historic basketball season will continue on, after the men’s team won in thrilling fashion against Vanderbilt on Thursday.
WBBM’s Bob Roberts was at NU’s Chicago campus amidst an ecstatic fan base.
Northwestern was up 15 points in the second half. Then, Vanderbilt went on a 12-0 run and it was a game – anyone’s game.
Nervous fans in the med school’s Hughes Auditorium cheered each basket and free throw made, and groaned at each miss and when the Commodores answered.
The “Cardiac Cats” found their free-throw stroke down the stretch, and when it was over with a 68-66 victory, the cheers seemed as much for relief as for glee.
“I think I probably need to go check myself into the hospital right now,” said first-year med student Max Kelsten.
For all this, the Wildcats get to play top-seed Gonzaga on Saturday.
It’s the first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance by the NU men’s basketball team.