PHOTOS: Sea Otters At Shedd Aquarium Have A Snow Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Shedd Aquarium’s five sea otters celebrated this week with a snow day following Chicago’s mid-March Lake Effect Snow.
The aquarium’s animal care experts brought fresh snow into the Regenstein Sea Otter Habitat for the five otters – Yaku, Kiana, Mari, Luna and Ellie to enjoy.
The Californian and Alaskan sea otters were spotted running, jumping, sliding, rolling and some even napping in the snow.
Check out the photos below!
Alaskan sea otter rescue, Mari, experiencing her snow enrichment. This enrichment provides mental stimulation and physical exercise, which is a critical component of sea otter care. After a kayaker intervened with Mari's natural habitat, she was brought to Shedd Aquarium courtesy of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. (Credit: ©Shedd Aquarium/Heidi Zeiger)
Alaskan sea otter rescue, Kiana, experiencing her snow enrichment. (Credit: ©Shedd Aquarium/Heidi Zeiger)
Alaskan sea otter rescue, Kiana, and California sea otter rescue, Luna, experiencing snow together. (Credit: ©Shedd Aquarium/Heidi Zeiger)
Alaskan sea otter rescue, Kiana, experiencing her snow enrichment. Kiana was found near Valdez, Alaska after a group of recreational boaters heard tiny screams from the sea otter after being abandoned by her mother all day. She was taken to the Alaska Sea Life Center and treated for dehydration and low blood sugar. Shortly after that, in late March of 2005, Shedd’s Animal Response Team got a call from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asking if there was room for an abandoned sea otter and she was welcomed with open arms to her new home at Shedd. (Credit: ©Shedd Aquarium/Heidi Zeiger)
As a form of enrichment for the sea otters, animal trainers at the Shedd often give the animals ice cubes, ice treats and frozen food. The enrichment provides both mental stimulation and physical exercise, which is a critical component for their care, according to a Shedd Aquarium release. Bringing in the snow was an added benefit to the sea otters enrichment.
“Sea otters are naturally curious, so they had no hesitation or reservations about the fluffy, white snow!” the statement said.
Four of the five sea otters at the Shedd Aquarium are rescues. The Shedd Aquarium’s Animal Response Team has saved the lives of more than 40 endangered or non-releasable animals around the world over the last 50 years, including sea otters, fish, turtles, sea lions and penguins.
