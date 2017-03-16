Supt. Johnson, AG Sessions Talk Chicago Violence In Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson traveled to the nation’s capital Thursday to meet new Attorney General Jeff Sessions and discuss how the federal government can help combat violence in Chicago.
CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
A spokesperson for Supt. Johnson said he plans to ask AG Sessions for the following:
- More federal prosecutors detailed to Chicago to focus on prosecuting felons in possession of illegal guns.
- More ATF, DEA and FBI agents so additional CPD task forces can be created in active districts to focus on gangs and gun crime
- Equipping Chicago ATF agents with lab technology that helps build stronger gun cases by processing evidence from shootings and tracing guns faster.
- Refocusing the federal High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Agency around targeting gun crimes and violence.
- Resources for programs to expand the Mayor’s mentoring, economic development and community building efforts.
Supt. Johnson said the meeting was productive and that Sessions was receptive. The U.S. Attorney General said he learned a lot during the meetings with Johnson and other police chiefs from major U.S. cities.
“I believe this Department of Justice can help work with law enforcement to eliminate abuses,” he said.
Johnson will meet with Rod Rosenstein, the nominee for Deputy Attorney General, on Friday. Rosenstein has implemented successful strategies in communities to target gun crime in the past.