Child, 3, Injured In Accidental Shooting, Police Say

(CBS) — A 3-year-old child has been shot in the head on Chicago’s South Side, and police say the incident appears to be an accident.
Paramedics took the child to Comer Children’s Hospital from the 6200 block of South Aberdeen, fire officials say. Fire Department Spokesman Larry Langford says the child was in serious-to-critical condition.
Chicago police say the child was 3 and had an injury to the head. The incident appears to be accidental, police said. It occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday.
No further details were immediately available.