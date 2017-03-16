Will People Live On As Digital Personalities?

(CBS) — There is a movement underway that would allow you to create a digital version of yourself that would live on and interact with your loved ones.
CNN points out that with 1.8 billion monthly active users, Facebook will eventually become a digital graveyard.
Shelly Palmer, CEO of The Palmer Group in New York, tells the WBBM Noon Business Hour the ability to leave behind your digital presence presents a moral dilemma.
“With speech synthesis it could sound like you. There’s all kinds of crazy to go along with this, to say nothing of the speaking-with-the dead charlatans that will make a living off it,” he says.
Palmer prefers today’s online tributes.
Just because you may be able to recreate yourself doesn’t mean you should, he says.