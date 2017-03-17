Man Killed, Woman Wounded In East Garfield Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 32-year-old man was killed and a 42-year-old woman wounded in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting early Friday on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.
About 2:30 a.m., they were inside an establishment in the 3800 block of West Chicago when someone opened fire, hitting him in the chest and her in the ankle, according to Chicago Police.
They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man died, police said. The woman was listed in good condition.
No one was in custody for the shooting.
