Boy Shot As Neglected Kids Played With Gun Doing OK, Family Member Says

(CBS) — A 3-year-old boy remains hospitalized after being shot in the head while playing cops and robbers in an Englewood home earlier this week.

The boy’s grandmother tells CBS 2’s Mai Martinez the child is “coming along OK,” but she declined to talk about the incident that led to his injury.

Chicago police say the boy and three other children were left home alone around 5 p.m. Thursday and playing “cops and robbers” when the 3-year-old was shot in the head. A police spokesperson said the kids had been left in “deplorable conditions” in the South Aberdeen residence, and drugs were found.

The injured child was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition and reportedly underwent surgery. The parents were taken into custody, police said.

Friday, Mayor Emanuel talked about the tragedy.

“Obviously, our sympathies are with the family, the mother and father, and all their family and the other kids who witnessed something like this,” he said.

According to this complaint filed by the city, the apartment was unsanitary, had a pest problem and had no heat or hot water. The complaint also alleges the children had no food, and they were sleeping on filthy mattresses on the floor.

Sources tell CBS 2 the boy was shot with his mother’s gun, but authorities are not saying who pulled the trigger.

The boy’s shooting comes at a time when city leaders are fighting for tougher gun laws in the hopes of saving innocent victims from gun violence.

A source says charges are expected.

The other children found in the home are with the state’s child-welfare agency.

Community Activists Andrew Holmes says the incident shows how gun owners should keep their weapons out of the hands of children.