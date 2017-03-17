Student Hit By School Bus At Munster High School

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was hit by a school bus Friday morning outside Munster High School.

Munster Police said the boy was struck around 7:15 a.m. as the bus was turning off of Columbia Avenue and onto the high school property.

When police and fire crews arrived at the scene, the boy was under the bus. Police said the boy is a student at Munster High School.

Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc said there were students on the bus at the time, and the boy was dragged “a bit” after he was hit. He said the bus had to be lifted to get the boy out.

“He was underneath the framework of the bus, with his backpack and everything. It kind of was squeezed. I don’t know how severely he was pinned, but he could not be removed without lifting the bus,” Pelc said.

After rescue crews got the boy free, an ambulance took him to Methodist Nothlake Hospital in Gary for treatment, police said. His condition was not available Friday morning, but Pelc said the boy thought he had a broken arm and a head injury. The chief said the boy was coherent and talking to rescue crews before he was taken to the hospital.

Munster police and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were investigating.