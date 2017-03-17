Cubs Strength Coach Tim Buss Dresses For The Occasion On St. Patrick’s Day

(CBS) Cubs strength and conditioning coach Tim Buss’ title doesn’t come to describing all the responsibilities he’s tasked with.
Because in addition to making the Cubs stronger and more well-conditioned, he is, of course, also charged with being a central figure in keeping the team’s mood light, which he was doing Friday on St. Patrick’s Day at spring training.
This is one of many instances in which Buss has been at the center of the antics. Earlier in spring training, he drove a Ferrari onto the field as a joke on a day that manager Joe Maddon was preaching humility.