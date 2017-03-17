Doug Collins Stays Out Of Spotlight During Son’s Wildcats Run: ‘This Is CC Time’

(CBS) – It’s an emotional time for Northwestern University fans, but also for parents.
Case in point: Former NBA coach Doug Collins, whose intense expression drew attention in the final moments of Thursday’s cliffhanger game against the Wildcats and Vanderbilt (NU prevailed 68-66).
Collins — a former Chicago Bulls coach and father of NU Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Collins — declined to talk about his rollercoaster experience watching as a fan.
“This is CC time,” Doug Collins texted to CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole, referring to son Chris. “I love being his dad. Go Cats.”
The message was followed by three prayer emojis.
Possibly the most famous NU alum watching this week was actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whose son, Charlie, is a sophomore forward. She has been tweeting her support.