St. Patrick’s Day, The Old School Way

(CBS) – Forget the green beer and crazy hats.
One Oak Park family celebrates St. Patrick’s Day around the dining room table, and they’ve been doing that for more than half a century.
CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports it’s a tradition they cherish.
Noreen Fitzgerald is now hostess and cook, taking over from her mother years ago.
She prepares a traditional St. Patrick’s Day fare from cabbage to corn beef.
Three generations are here or may stop by this home filled with Irish mementos. Fitzgerald’s grandmother brought two of them from Ireland more than 100 years ago. It’s about all she had.
“She came with $5 in her pocket,” Fitzerald says.