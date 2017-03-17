Four Charged In Heroin Overdose Death Of Kane County Woman

ST. CHARLES (CBS) — Four west suburban men face charges in the heroin-induced death a month ago of a Kane County woman.
WBBM’s Bob Roberts reports.
Police arrested Johnny Williams, 56, two days after officials found Ashley Mastel, 21, dead of a heroin overdose in her Sugar Grove Township home. Williams was on parole when police arrested him in St. Charles on unrelated heroin dealing and possession charges.
Kane County Sheriff Police Lt. Pat Gengler said detectives used Mastel’s cell phone to track down Williams, Neal Crowder, 26, Joseph Tortorella, 26, and Eric Anthony, 21. Police focused on those who spoke with her most recently.
“In one way, shape, or form, these four gentlemen either played a role in supplying, providing, transporting, or arranging the sale or delivery of the heroin that led to her death,” Gengler said.
A toxicology report showed the heroin provided to Mastel was laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl.
Bail for Williams on the drug-induced homicide charge was set at $150,000. Bail was set at $100,000 for Crowder, at $20,000 for Tortorella and at $50,000 for Anthony.