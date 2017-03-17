Happy Transit Workers Appreciation Day!

CHICAGO (CBS) — Not only is it Saint Patrick’s Day Friday, it’s also Transit Workers Appreciation Day.
CTA, Metra, Pace and the South Shore Line all hope you tell a transit worker “Thank you.”
Perhaps you have a favorite Metra conductor, or perhaps it’s the bus or train operator who is going to get you home from a St. Patrick’s Day party tonight when you’re in no condition to drive.
RTA Chairman Kirk Dillard says all are worthy. This year, he said, he is thanking the workers who repair and rehab the trains and buses in good weather and bad and for a variety of circumstances which he says can be made even more difficult because of the state’s financial crisis.
Dillard is asking riders to give that favorite worker a personalized thank you card. For those who are not so artistically inclined, the RTA is even providing templates on its website.