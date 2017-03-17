(CBS) Given the Cubs’ young core, resources and dominance en route to winning the World Series last year, many have already theorized they could be the next dynasty in sports.

Perhaps that comes about in the coming years, but just don’t expect the Cubs themselves to be throwing that idea around for quite a while.

“That’s a word we would never use,” general manager Jed Hoyer said on the Spiegel and Parkins Show on 670 The Score this week. “I feel like that’s a word you have to earn to a certain extent. I think it’s a word that gets thrown around way too often. I think the Bulls (in the ’90s) or the Blackhawks (in this era), they’ve earned that right. We’ve won one. A lot of teams have won one. Our focus has to be getting back there multiple times. Baseball is also a very different sport than the others. We had the best team last year. We had a great regular season. We outscored our opponents by 250-plus runs. And it took us until Game 7 in the 10th inning to win the World Series. In a different sport, a team that had that kind of dominance might have had a better chance to roll through the early rounds of the playoffs and get there.

“The way baseball works, it’s a little bit more good fortune sometimes. Our goal is we need to get back there year after year. And if we do that, I think we’ll have some more October magic.

“But like I said, ‘dynasty’ is a word you have to earn.”

