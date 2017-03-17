Kids Dance, Adults Party For St. Patrick’s Day And March Madness

CHICAGO (CBS) — Adults and children around Chicago are dancing in different ways for St. Patrick’s Day.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports.
The Trinity Irish Dancers treat the holiday like a World Series game, knee slapping and toe taping to an Irish beat. The ages of the young performers range from three to 16 years old.
One girl described the group’s performance as “sprinting while jumping as high as possible.”
Some adults in the area are celebrating college basketball’s big dance with Irish drinks instead of moving to holiday sounds. Tom Gimbel, CEO of the staffing and recruiting firm the LaSalle Network, has thrown a party for the last seven years around the holiday for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.
He acknowledged that workers will find a way to watch games at work with streaming services and smart phones.
“So let’s go ahead and embrace it and build a party around it,” he said.
Gimbel said his organization invites their clients and that the party plays a role in recruiting business.
“Over seven years our revenues have grown by over 200 percent overall,” he said.