Man Suspected In 7 Bank Robberies Strikes Again In Stickney

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man suspected in seven suburban bank robberies since December struck again Thursday evening in west suburban Stickney, marking the third time he’s robbed that bank.

About 6:40 p.m., the man robbed the TCF Bank branch inside a Jewel-Osco grocery at 7122 W. 40th St. in Stickney, according to the FBI.

He was described as a black man, thought to be in his late 20s to early 30s, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 with a medium build, the FBI said. He was wearing a tan jacket with the hood up, a red scarf and glasses. A black female has accompanied him on several occasions.

Investigators believe the same man has robbed five suburban TCF Bank branches, including the same Stickney branch two other times and the same Alsip branch twice, since December. Those incidents include:

About 6:40 p.m. Feb. 16 at 12001 S. Pulaski Road in Alsip;

About 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at 2128 S. Mannheim St. in Westchester;

Shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 30 in Stickney;

About 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at 10203 W. Grand Ave. in Franklin Park;

About 9:20 a.m. Jan. 5 at 8801 S. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Lawn;

About 3:20 p.m. Dec. 28, 2016, in Alsip; and

About 5:30 p.m Dec. 14 at in Stickney.

The man did not show a weapon in any of the incidents, the FBI said.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.

