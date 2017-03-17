Man Wounded In Chatham Drive-By Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in a Chatham neighborhood drive-by attack early Friday on the South Side.
About 2:20 a.m., the 33-year-old was outside in the 7500 block of South Perry when someone in a gray truck pulled up and opened fire, hitting him in the leg and buttocks, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody for the shooting.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)