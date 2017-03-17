Metra: Dead Body Found Near Ravenswood Station

March 17, 2017 6:56 PM
Filed Under: Dead Body, Metra, Ravenswood

(STMW) — Metra trains were halted Friday evening on the Union Pacific North line after a body was found near the Ravenswood station, authorities said.

The body was found sometime before 6:30 p.m. between the Clybourn and Ravenswood stops, according to Katie Dahlstrom, a Metra spokeswoman.

Additional information, including the exact location of the incident and the person’s identity, was not immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia