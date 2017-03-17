Metra: Dead Body Found Near Ravenswood Station

(STMW) — Metra trains were halted Friday evening on the Union Pacific North line after a body was found near the Ravenswood station, authorities said.
The body was found sometime before 6:30 p.m. between the Clybourn and Ravenswood stops, according to Katie Dahlstrom, a Metra spokeswoman.
Additional information, including the exact location of the incident and the person’s identity, was not immediately available.
