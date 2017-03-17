Orr Academy’s Basketball Team Returns Home After Championship Win

CHICAGO (CBS) – They are back home on Friday, returning as champions.
The Orr Academy High School basketball team won its first-ever state championship this week and it was an emotional homecoming. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot was there for the celebration.
At the beginning of the season, the team coach said things looked bleak for the team, but with tremendous dedication to practice, the championship dream became a reality.
An emotional coach, Louis Adams wipes away tears while talking about the Spartans victory. The Orr Academy High School men’s basketball team are the 2017 Class 2A 1st Place State Champions. This is the first state championship win for the school, in its 99-year history.
“It didn’t hit me when I was in Peoria last week, but today, all the people there today, trophy, neighborhood, my team, it was unbelievable,” Adams said. “Today was my day.”
Spartans forward, Dannie Smith gave those watching some words of encouragement.
“I want to say, just stay focused, stay away from all of the negative. Keep your head positive. Don’t fall off track if you have something going for yourself,” Smith said.
Smith lives what he preaches. He overcame tremendous obstacles during the season, having lost two friend to gun violence and his uncle died from a heart attack.