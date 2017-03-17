Special Olympics Basketball Team Gets Special Send Off To Championship

GLEN ELLYN (CBS) — The Glenbard South High School Special Olympics basketball team received a rousing send-off Friday as the players head to the State Championships at Illinois State University in Bloomington.
WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
Parents, students and teachers congratulated the Raiders’ Special Olympics team in the school gym. Coach Mike Douglas said he felt good about his squad’s odds at the championships.
“We’re off an amazing victory in our state qualifying match. The kids are excited,” he said.
Other coaches were excited too, including Frank “The Tank” Lever, who’s the brother of a player.
“They worked hard all season and we’re going to win it this year,” he said.
The Special Olympics State Championships will happen March 17 through 19. The event offers team and individual skills competitions. Almost two thousand athletes will compete in the three-day event.