Survival And Preparedness Expo Comes To Chicago Area

GRAYSLAKE (CBS) — For the first time, a survival and preparedness expo is coming to the Lake County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
The Chicagoland Survival and Preparedness Expo will feature seminars such as “Society Ending Events – The First 180 Days,” and “A Devastating Street Self-Defense System.”
Expo Promoter Randy Kehrli knows what people might think when they hear the word “prepper.” WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
“These guys aren’t nuts. They are middle America people,” Kehrli said. “This idea that the preppers are some kind of a weird bunch that you don’t want to deal with because they’re strange? That’s just not true.”
Another seminar is called “Suture Class” and features participants actually suturing on a pig’s knee, Kehrli said.
Interest in the event has grown since Kehrli started the survival expos three years ago, from five shows to 17 shows this year.
This weekend, the survival and preparedness expo will be showcased at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.