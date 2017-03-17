Survival And Preparedness Expo Comes To Chicago Area

This weekend, the survival and preparedness expo will be showcased at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. For more info on the expo, click here .

Interest in the event has grown since Kehrli started the survival expos three years ago, from five shows to 17 shows this year.

“These guys aren’t nuts. They are middle America people,” Kehrli said. “This idea that the preppers are some kind of a weird bunch that you don’t want to deal with because they’re strange? That’s just not true.”

Expo Promoter Randy Kehrli knows what people might think when they hear the word “prepper.” WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

The Chicagoland Survival and Preparedness Expo will feature seminars such as “Society Ending Events – The First 180 Days,” and “A Devastating Street Self-Defense System.”

GRAYSLAKE (CBS) — For the first time, a survival and preparedness expo is coming to the Lake County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Steve Miller is an investigative reporter and has been with Newsradio for more than two decades. He grew up in South Texas and received his undergraduate degree in Liberal Arts at the University of Texas in Austin. After graduation, he moved to...