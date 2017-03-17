Teen Shot While Taking Out Trash In Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the finger while taking out the trash early Friday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Just before 1 a.m., the teen was in the alley of the 3400 block of West 21st Street when two shooters opened fire, according to Chicago Police.
The boy took himself to Saint Anthony Hospital in good condition.
Police think the shooting was gang-related. No one was in custody.
