Three Killed In Crash In LaPorte County, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed Friday morning, when a car crashed into a semi tractor-trailer in northwest Indiana.
LaPorte County Sheriff’s police said a car was headed west on U.S. Route 20 shortly before 7 a.m., when it crashed head-on into a truck heading west near County Road 300 E, about 20 miles west of South Bend.
The three people in the car were killed in the crash. The truck driver was not hurt.
According to police, visibility was poor at the time, due to freezing rain, sleet, and temperatures near freezing.
The victims’ names have not yet been released.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.