Watch: Golfer Shoos Alligator Back Into Pond After It Hangs Out Along 6th Hole

(CBS) Cody Gribble showed he’s not afraid of much on the golf course.
While playing the sixth hole Thursday at Bay Hill, Gribble saw an eight-foot alligator hanging out in the rough along the sixth hole as he made his way toward the green. Instead of walking around it, Gribble swatted its tail with his hand to shoo the alligator back into the water.
“The gator looked like he needed some exercise,” Gribble told the Associated Press. “But he was sitting right there in the way and, you know, I guess I was trying to get some adrenaline going somehow. But I wasn’t really afraid of it.”
Check it out below.