Wizards Fend Off Bulls Rally

March 17, 2017 8:45 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Bulls, Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 24 points, John Wall dished out a career-high 20 assists to go with 14 points, and the Washington Wizards held on to defeat the Chicago Bulls 112-107 on Friday night.

Playing their first game since Dwyane Wade suffered a fractured elbow that will keep him out for the rest of the regular season, the Bulls rallied from 19 points down and had a chance to tie it, but Jimmy Butler missed a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left.

Butler finished with 28 points and Robin Lopez added a season-high 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Washington’s Jason Smith, starting in place of Markieff Morris who was a late scratch due to illness, tied his season high with 17 points.

Wall, playing despite sustaining a sprained left foot in Wednesday’s loss to Dallas, sank two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to ice it.

